Request For Proposal Sought By Landmarks Illinois For Old Will County Courthouse

Old Will County Courthouse/ss

There is still talk about saving the old Will County Courthouse. Despite the Will County Board voting to demolish it. Quinn Adamowski is the Regional Advocacy Manager for Landmarks Illinois and says it will cost double what the board is saying to demolish the courthouse. The board is suggesting that the cost would be $2.5 million but Adamowksi believes the cost is more than double that. In his role at Landmarks Illinois, he advocates to reuse historic resources and to work with the community.

Adamowski is asking for a Request For Proposals by developers. Two firms are already interested and will submit their proposals. He’s hoping to meet with the County Board in March so they can officially ask for RFP’s.

Ideas include mixed use, such a retail, a boutique hotel and restaurants.

Quinn Adamowski is running for Joliet City Council in District 2.

You may know his name as he was part of organizing and cleaning up the old Joliet prison.

To listen to his interview on WJOL click here