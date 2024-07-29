Resident Advisory: Reverse 911 Sign-Up

On July 24, 2024, the Will County Sheriff’s Office put out a press release regarding an incident in Joliet that led to an Emergency Notification Alert (reverse 911) being sent out by our Laraway Communications Center – 911 dispatch. The 911 alert advised residents to shelter in place while a search for a suspect was taking place by Sheriff’s deputies and Joliet Police. Several comments were posted on the Will County Sheriff’s Facebook page that brought our attention to some issues such as people in the immediate area not receiving the reverse 911 alert, people in other towns, outside the two mile radius that the alert was sent to, receiving the alert, and other issues.

The Sheriff’s Office has spoken with administrators from Laraway Communications regarding these issues and they requested that we advise residents to sign-up on-line through Will County Emergency Management so in the future your cell phone number is in their system and you will properly receive the alerts. There are several options of the types of alerts you would be interested in receiving. Also, if your specific town/village participates in the system, you can also elect to receive notifications from them.

It only takes a minute to sign-up and hopefully will assist you when emergencies or notifications arise.

Visit: www.willcountyema.org Click on: “Alerts” and “Enroll Now.” Additional information regarding this system is also provided on this website.

Press release