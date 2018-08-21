Residents Invited to Open House Meeting for the Essington Road Widening Project

The City of Joliet cordially invites you to attend an informal, open house format Public Information Meeting concerning the Preliminary Engineering Study for the widening of Essington Road from U.S. Route 52 (Jefferson Street) to Black Road.

The purpose of the meeting is to introduce the project to the public, present the preferred improvement plan and project schedule and seek public input and comments regarding the project. Maps and existing traffic conditions will be available for public viewing at the meeting. Representatives from the City of Joliet and the project consultant will be present to discuss the project and answer any questions on an individual basis.

Tuesday, August 28, 2018

5-7 p.m.

Joliet Public Library

Black Road Branch

3395 Black Road

Joliet, IL 60431

Residents with questions concerning this project can contact the Department of Public Works at 815-724-4200.