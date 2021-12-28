Restaurant Coalition Asks Lightfoot To Delay Vaccine Requirement

A coalition of restaurants is urging Mayor Lightfoot to delay a new COVID vaccination requirement in Chicago. A new mandate set to go into effect January 3rd, requires restaurants and some other businesses to check the vaccination status of their customers. Yesterday, the Chicago Restaurants Coalition called on the city to postpone implementation of the new policy until January 15th. The group says restaurants need more time to hire staff to enforce the mandate, to install security cameras, and for the Chicago Police Department to clarify what officers will do if a guest won’t provide a vaccination card.