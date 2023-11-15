1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Retail Sales Slip In October

November 15, 2023 11:44AM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans cut back on retail spending in October, ending six straight months of gains, though the decline was partly driven by falling prices for both gasoline and cars.

Retail sales declined 0.1% last month after jumping a strong 0.9% in September, according to a report released Wednesday by the Commerce Department.

September’s figure was revised higher from an initial report of a 0.7% gain.

Excluding sales of gas and autos, retail sales ticked up 0.1%.

Popular Posts

1

Coworkers Showering At Man's House Were Allegedly Videotaped
2

Slammers Sold to Hollywood Star and Minor League Baseball Legend
3

Accident on I-80 leaves truckdriver trapped in vehicle
4

Accident in Joliet Closes Part of Theodore Street
5

Armed Robbery of Postal Worker, Suspect Takes Cell Phone And Mail

Recent Posts