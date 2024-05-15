1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Retail Sales Unchanged In April

May 15, 2024 11:48AM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans unexpectedly paused their spending in April from March as inflation continued to sting and elevated interest rates made taking on debt more burdensome.

Retail sales were unchanged, coming in well below economists’ expectations, and the figure followed a revised 0.6% pace in March, according to Commerce Department data released Wednesday.

It rose 0.9% in February.

That comes after sales fell 1.1% in January, dragged down in part by inclement weather.

Excluding gas prices and auto sales, retail sales fell 0.1%.

Popular Posts

1

Romeoville Father Charged With Killing Son At Will County Forest Preserve in Plainfield
2

All Ascension Illinois hospitals, physician offices, and care sites across Illinois remain open and operational
3

Update On Homer Township Shooting - Wife Under Investigation
4

Will County Coroner Identifies Estranged Couple In Murder-Suicide
5

"Swatting" At Yorktown Mall Over The Weekend

Recent Posts