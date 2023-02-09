Retail Theft Suspect Locks Himself in Vehicle

Photo: Joliet Police

A 33-year-old Joliet man locked himself in a vehicle in an attempt to avoid arrest on Wednesday evening. It was at 10:30 pm that Joliet Police were called to the Walmart on Jefferson street for a report of a retail theft.

Officers learned that Princeton Jones had concealed a jacket and exited the store without paying for it. Officers located Jones inside a vehicle in the nearby Menard’s parking lot.

He sat inside his locked vehicle and refused to exit the vehicle. Joliet Police used a lock-out kit to gain entry into the vehicle. He was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

Joliet Police tell WJOL that Jones was wearing the jacket he had stolen from Walmart at the time of the arrest.