Review Board Revokes Blagojevich’s Law License
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich points to supporters after a news conference outside his home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Chicago. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence for political corruption. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich can no longer practice law in the state. An attorney review board revoked Blagojevich’s license to practice law yesterday. The board found he had engaged in a pattern of “dishonest and deceptive conduct.” His law license had already been suspended indefinitely after he was convicted of wire fraud, bribery, and attempted extortion. The former Democratic governor was released from prison last month after President Trump commuted his sentence.