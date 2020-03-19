Rialto: Coronavirus Causes Events to be Postponed or Canceled
The VenuWorks-managed Rialto Square Theatre has announced postponement or cancellation of several events during the months of March and April due to COVID-19.
The following events have been impacted:
• Screening of “A Star is Born,” 3.19.20 (CANCELED)
• Miranda Sings, 3.22.20 (RESCHEDULED to 8.29.20)
• Chicago, 4.7.20 (RESCHEDULED to 10.14.20)
• Gary Allan, 4.9.20 (RESCHEDULED to 5.28.20)
• Screening of “A Star is Born,” 4.22.20 (CANCELED)
• Tuesday Tours are suspended until May 2020
Previously purchased tickets to rescheduled events will be honored at the new date. If you are unable to attend the new date, refunds are available at point of purchase. Refunds for canceled events are available through the original point of purchase. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded in 14-21 days. No action is required by the ticket holder. Tickets purchased through the Rialto box office need to be returned for a refund.
Rialto Square Theatre box office: 815-726-6600 | Ticketmaster support: 800-653-8000 Additionally, we are following the guidance of local, state, and federal officials and only keeping
our administrative offices open from 10am-noon Monday through Friday until further notice. Our Box Office will be open from noon-2pm Monday through Friday.
We have also implemented recommendations issued by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the US Department of Labor/OSHA. The Rialto Square Theatre is undergoing professional cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces that can be touched in and around our venue as part of our enhanced cleaning procedures. The staff continues to monitor the health of our employees and direct them to stay at home if they are not feeling well. We are working to ensure our theatre will be completely sanitized and prepared when events resume.
We will keep our patrons and community members updated should further changes be put in place.
For further information regarding COVID-19, please visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/.