Rialto: Gary LeVox Rescheduled

Oct 14, 2021 @ 6:57am
Gary LeVox of the band Rascal Flatts holds the guitar of bandmate Joe Don Rooney after finishing rehearsal at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade in Boston, Thursday, July 3, 2008. Rascal Flatts will be part of the annual July Fourth Boston Pops and fireworks show in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Gary LeVox, originally scheduled for October 21, 2021 has been rescheduled to May 13, 2022.

Tickets for the original date will be honored at the May 13, 2022 show. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled show, please contact your point of purchase for a refund. Refunds will be available for 30 days, through

November 12, 2021. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster can be refunded through the Ticketmaster website, while tickets purchased at the Rialto box office need to be returned to the box office to process the refund.

Tickets may be returned in person or mailed to:
Attn: Box Office
15 E Van Buren St.
Joliet, IL 60432

We sincerely appreciate your support of Rialto Square Theatre events and your understanding during this time. Rialto Square Theatre box office: 815-726-6600 | Ticketmaster support: 800- 653-8000

