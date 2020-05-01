Rialto Hosts Second Friday Quarantine Concerts
Organ concerts at the Rialto Square Theatre
Last Friday, Rialto Square Theatre
live-streamed their first Quarantine Concert
featuring Frank Pellico on our Barton Grand Theatre Pipe Organ. Today at noon, they will have their second Quarantine Concert, featuring Bev Holt. You can catch the live-streamed concert on our Facebook page
, or watch it when it’s uploaded to their YouTube channel
and website
.
All Friday Quarantine Concerts are live-streamed and will be absolutely free to all patrons, though donations are appreciated. The Rialto is currently running their 1926 Campaign in honor of the 94th birthday of the Rialto Square Theatre. Click here to donate
.
About Beverly Holt
Beverly Holt, a life-long resident of Joliet began organ lessons at the age of 7 and credits her mentor and teacher Kay McAbee for much of her musical success.
As music director for singer/actor John Barrowman, she performed at many venues including the Kennedy Center, the Lincoln Center, performances in Belgium, and in England for Prince Charles and Camilla. They also co-founded a workshop for high school and college age students teaching life skills through theatre arts.
Beverly has been a church organist since the age of 13 and has been an accompanist, teacher and mentor for many high schools, universities and colleges. She continues her position of over 20 years as staff accompanist/adjunct faculty at Moraine Valley Community College.