Rialto Nominated For ACM Award
It’s a huge honor for Joliet’s Rialto Square Theater. Rialto has been nominated for the “Theater of the Year” award at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards.
Other nominees include The Beacon Theater in New York City, The Chicago Theater, The DeJoria Center in Salt Lake City and Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida.
The winner of “Theater of the Year” will be announced at this year’s ACM ceremony at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 5th. The Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast on CBS.