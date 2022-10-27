1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Rialto Show Canceled Tonight: Tommy James and the Shondells

October 27, 2022 5:25PM CDT
Rialto/md

Due to a COVID infection in the band, the Tommy James and the Shondells show for Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Rialto in Joliet has been rescheduled to Friday, March 3, 2023.

Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new show. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled show, please contact your point of purchase for a refund. Refunds will be available for 30 days, through November 26, 2022. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster can be refunded through the Ticketmaster website, while tickets purchased at the Rialto box office need to be returned to the box office to process the refund. Tickets may be returned in person or mailed to:

Attn: Box Office
15 E Van Buren St.
Joliet, IL 60432

The Rialto apologies for this inconvenience.

Rialto Square Theatre box office: 815-726-6600 | Ticketmaster support: 800-653-8000

