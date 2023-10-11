Rialto Square Theater to Undergo Massive Renovation Project

Rialto Square Theatre has some power in the building as of 6am Sept 20, 2023

The Rialto Square Theatre is undergoing a massive renovation project. The theatre is in the first phase of a multi-year multi-million-dollar project to rehab the historic theater.

The project includes full replacement of the existing roofing systems. Ten roof areas in total will be getting new membrane roofs. As part of the roof

replacement project, existing roof drains are being replaced and new roof drains are being added in roof areas where drainage is currently inadequate.

The project also includes masonry repairs and replacement of damaged brick on the roof side of parapet walls and at the penthouses. Additional work includes new roof equipment curbs, new flashings at walls, pipe and duct penetrations, removal of obsolete mechanical equipment, chimney flue repairs, and painting of the existing fire escapes.

Rialto Square Theatre Executive Director, Wade Welsh, said he is pleased with the progress and overall direction of the project saying.

These renovations are a necessary step to preserve the beauty and history of Rialto as we look ahead to the 100th anniversary in 2026. We want to ensure that future generations can enjoy the Rialto and all the wonderful experiences it has to offer the City of Joliet for years to come.

The construction manager overseeing the renovations is R. Berti Building Solutions of Joliet.