Rialto Taps General Manager of Wintrust Sports Complex To Be New CEO

Following a national search, Steve Peters, President of VenuWorks, has announced Wade Welsh as the Executive Director of the Rialto Square Theater in Joliet, Illinois. Welsh succeeds Valerie Devine who was at the helm of the theatre since 2017.
Welsh brings nearly two decades of entertainment business and venue management experience to the Rialto. Most recently, Welsh served as the General Manager of the newly opened, $50 million Wintrust Sports Complex where he secured significant naming rights and sponsorships partnerships prior to its opening.
“We are excited to welcome Wade to VenuWorks and to the Rialto Square Theatre. Wade possesses the exact combination of leadership and industry experience to make a positive impact at the theatre. There is no doubt he will be a key contributor to our continued success in Joliet,” said Steve Peters, VenuWorks President.
“It is a great honor to have been selected by VenuWorks to lead the management team of the iconic Rialto Square Theatre,” said Wade Welsh, Executive Director. “My entire career has been spent in the entertainment industry and I look forward leveraging my experience for the success at the theatre.”
VenuWorks’ contract extension was recently approved by the theatre’s Authority Board. VenuWorks will continue to provide professional management services including operations, F&B, programming, marketing, ticketing, and finance to the Rialto Square Theatre.
“We are proud to have been a part of the rebuilding of the Rialto Square Theatre. We look forward to working with Wade and the VenuWorks team in Joliet to continue to reach new levels of success,” said Steve Peters, President of VenuWorks.
“I am pleased to announce that the Rialto Square Theatre’s Authority Board has reached an agreement with VenuWorks to continue management of the Theatre’s day-to-day operations for another five years,” said Bob Filotto, Rialto board chairman. “We have worked well together over the last five years. I fully expect that the next five years will yield continued and even more success in providing the Will County and surrounding communities with exciting programs and performances as the Rialto Square Theatre approaches its 100-year birthday celebration in 2026!”
Welsh begins his new position at the Rialto Square Theatre on June 6th.