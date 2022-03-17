      Weather Alert

Rialto to Receive a $5 Million Grant

Mar 17, 2022 @ 3:00pm
Rialto sign

State Rep. Larry Walsh Jr will host on news conference on Friday morning to announce a $5 million grant. This grant is coming from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The State Rep told WJOL that “The Rialto Square Theatre is a cultural center in greater Will County, as well as an important historic building. I recognize the theater’s continued success is essential to the area for cultural and entertainment programming for our 86th District, as well as for jobs and the vitality of downtown Joliet.” Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.

