Rialto Will Find Out Tomorrow If They Get ACM’s Theatre of the Year Award

Dec 7, 2020 @ 9:10am
Rialto/md

Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre will find out at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8th if they won the “Theatre of the Year” award by the Academy of Country Music Awards. While the 55th annual ACM’s were presented live in Nashville on September 16th for recording artists, the ACM Industry and Studio Recording Awards will be presented Tuesday, by ACM’s new artists of the year Riley Green and Tenille Townes. it will be announced live on

Other nominees include The Beacon Theater in New York City, The Chicago Theater in Chicago, The DeJoria Center in Salt Lake City, Utah and Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida. The announcement will be held live via Facebook on December 8th at 10 a.m.

