Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital in New Lenox

The public is invited to attend the grand opening of Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital in New Lenox. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 13th between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at 1004 Paul Pawlak Parkway. Featured speaker is former Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon who will discuss his struggles with depression following a successful 15-year career in the NFL. There will be self-guided tours.

Silver Oaks is a 100-bed state-of-the art hospital with a full continuum of behavioral healthcare services for adolescents, adults and senior adults. The behavioral hospital will open in January.