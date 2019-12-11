Ride The Shuttle For Wreaths Across America At Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Courtesy NuMark Credit Union
Anyone volunteering to lay a wreath to honor a veteran at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood this weekend should be warned; parking is extremely limited.
Parking accommodations have changed this year for volunteers attending the Wreaths Across America at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Last year there was a three mile back-up into Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Local leader and organizer for Wreaths Across America, Debbie Bennett says buses have been donated to shuttle volunteers into the cemetery.
More than a decade ago, the organization had only 40 wreaths during the holidays and today they have more than 25-thousand. Between two and three thousand volunteers are expected on Saturday, December 14th between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. A short ceremony will take place at 11 a.m., then volunteers will begin laying wreaths.
The annual holiday wreath-laying ceremony to honor and remember our nation’s Veterans from each branch of the military, the Merchant Marine as well as Prisoners of War and those still Missing in Action.
Free Parking for Wreaths Across America will available at:
1) Allied Landscaping 3197 S. Chicago St. Joliet, IL or
2) Bissel 20200 Ira Morgan Dr. Elwood, IL
Shuttle Buses will take you to and from the cemetery. Shuttle Buses run from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Will County Sheriff Deputies will be directing traffic at both parking sites as well as the entrance to the cemetery.