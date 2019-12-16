Ring in the ‘Noon Year’ with Plainfield Park District Event for Kids
Children can ring in the New Year and still make their bedtimes with Plainfield Park District’s Noon Year’s Eve celebration.
The midday event includes all of the trappings of a real, late night New Year’s Eve party but at the kid-friendly hours of 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on December 31. The event will take place at the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center, 24550 W. Renwick Rd.
Young revelers can dance to a DJ spinning music, play games, and make crafts. Commemorate the “night” with a photo at our family photo station.
Kids can also jump in the inflatable and enjoy balloon art created by a professional balloon artist.
The party concludes with a countdown and a balloon drop at the stroke of noon.
Details:
- For ages 2-12 with an adult
- Cost is $15 for Park District resident child and $20 per non-resident child
- Pre-registration is strongly encouraged
- Day of the event registration is $20 per child
- Program #46414A1
