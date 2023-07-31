Rise In Reports Of Ruse Burglaries

The Will County Sheriff’s office is reporting an increase in “ruse burglaries.”

The sheriff’s office has received several calls from residents in recent days regarding these scams.

The office advises residents to be extra cautious of people who come to your neighborhood — or to your home — identifying themselves as utility personnel or employees of various types of businesses that you did not call.

If someone approaches you while outside and begins discussing any type of problem regarding your home or property, do not engage in conversation. Go into your home and call police. Do not allow these people into your home.

If you have elderly neighbors or family members, please educate them about ruse burglaries, as they are the most vulnerable age group for these scams.