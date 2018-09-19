Road Closures on N. Chicago Street Beginning Tuesday

As part of the final completion of the 2017 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation construction, N. Chicago Street will have a road closure between E. Cass Street and W. Jefferson Street beginning Tuesday, September 18, 2018, for final punch-list work. North bound traffic will be routed to N. Scott Street and South bound traffic will be routed to N. Ottawa Street for the duration of the road closure. It is expected that the work will be completed on N. Chicago Street and the roadway will be opened by Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area. For additional information contact the City of Joliet Department of Public Utilities at 815-724-4220.