Road Rage Incident In Frankfort Arrest

Frankfort Police have arrested and charged a man with Aggravated Discharge of Firearm following a road rage incident. It happened on Wednesday, June 9th at 12 p.m. in the area of Route 30 and Route 45 for a report of a road rage incident with a report of a shot fire. Twenty-one year old Antoine M. Berry Jr. of Calumet City was arrested. Frankfort Police tell WJOL that is was a random incident and not a targeted one. Officers first located the vehicle involved which led them to Berry. He transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Bond was set at $75,000.