Update Roadwork On I-80 At Briggs Finished Early

The westbound I-80 work was completed last night. Therefore, tonight’s full closure on I-80 at Briggs Street has been cancelled.

Motorists should continue to expect occasional overnight lane closures as the project continues. Additionally, I-80 closures will be needed when the new bridge steel beams are set in place later this year.

The $7.3 million project, which involves replacing the existing bridge with a new structure to accommodate the widening of I-80, is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year.

Motorists should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays and to allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

The overall I-80 project will redesign and rebuild 16 miles from Ridge Road, in Minooka, to U.S. 30, in Joliet and New Lenox, while adding or extending auxiliary lanes to improve safety and reduce congestion. Interchanges will be rebuilt or improved at Interstate 55, Illinois 7, Center Street, Chicago Street, Richards Street and Briggs Street, with a new flyover ramp linking southbound I-55 to eastbound I-80 to improve traffic flow and safety. More than 30 bridges will be rehabilitated or replaced, including those over the Des Plaines River. The projected $1.3 billion project is anticipated to be substantially complete by the end of 2028, with landscaping, bridge demolition and miscellaneous work extending into 2029.