Rock Acts Announced For Taste Of Joliet 2020
Courtesy/Vince Neil
The rock act was announced live on WJOL Wednesday morning for the Taste of Joliet this year, and it’s not one but two big acts. Kozol Brothers made the announcement. Vince Neil lead singer of Motley Crue. They sold 100 million albums with 22 Top 40 songs including “Home Sweet Home,” “Wild Side,” “Girls, Girls, Girls” and “Smokin’ in the Boys Room.”
Plus Bret Michaels, the lead singer of Poison sold 45 million Albums with 6 top 10 songs including “Talk Dirty To Me” and “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”
The two will be going on tour just two days after their appearance at the Taste.
Front Section tickets on sale now for $56 with general admission of $15 dollars online. The Taste of Joliet is brought to you by the Joliet Park District, D’Arcy Buick GMC, Hollywood Casino Aurora and Joliet, and Miller Lite. The rock acts take the stage on Friday, June 26th at 7:30 p.m. with Bret Michaels and 9:15 p.m. with Vince Neil. Country acts will be announced in two weeks.
Buy tickets here.