Rock Run Crossing Breaks Ground with First Tenant
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 22, 2019 @ 3:17 PM

A major development held a groundbreaking ceremony in Joliet on Friday morning. Cullinan Properties broke ground today for the Rock Run Crossings, a 265-acre development located at the intersection of Interstates 55 and 80 in Joliet. Cullinan Officials have confirmed that Regal Cinemas is among the first anchors announced at the Rock Run Crossings.

Regal was announced as one of the first tenants to commit to Rock Run Crossings. Regal is a leading motion picture exhibitor operating one of the largest theatre companies in the United States. The 70,000+ SF Regal Cinema will contain 16 screens and some of the newest cinema technologies available, including 4DX and ScreenX theatre and entertainment experiences.

More information on the Rock Run Crossings can be found online at rockruncrossings.com.

