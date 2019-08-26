‘Rock the Woods’ Music and Food Combo Rolls into McKinley Woods on Aug. 30
Grab your favorite lawn chair and head over to McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove in Channahon on Friday, Aug. 30, for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Rock the Woods” event featuring the music of Infinity and three food trucks. (Photo provided by Infinity)
Keep your summer fun rolling along with the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Rock the Woods” event featuring live music by the popular band Infinity and tasty meals from three food truck vendors.
The food and music combo is set for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove in Channahon.
“’Rock the Woods’ provides a great opportunity for visitors to experience McKinley Woods and the Forest Preserve District in a rare, fun and relaxed way,” said Ralph Schultz, the Forest Preserve’s chief operating officer. “It’s not often that visitors have an opportunity to listen to live music, watch a sunset and enjoy a forest preserve after dark.”
The free concert is a wonderful way to squeeze in some final summer fun before fall sets in, said Ben Hecke, the Forest Preserve’s community partnerships and outreach coordinator. “’Rock the Woods’ is designed to be a night where families can come and enjoy a great dinner and an amazing band to send off summer in style,” he said.
If you work up an appetite groovin’ to Infinity’s tunes, three food trucks will be ready to sell you some tasty morsels: Grumpy Gaucho, Lil’ Deb’s and Beach Bums Tropical Sno.
Infinity will play a mixture of “classic to current” music including the hits of Boston, Bon Jovi, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Queen, REO Speedwagon, and their signature group Journey. For more information on Infinity, visit the band’s website,www.infinity2k.com.
So grab your favorite lawn chair or blanket, claim a spot in the grass and be prepared to bop to the music and munch your way through “Rock the Woods.”
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s programs and events, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.