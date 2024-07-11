Rockdale Police Spoke With IDOT About Adding Safety Measures To Brandon Road Bridge Construction

Illinois State police continues to investigate the death of missing Chicago associate pastor Warren Beard. He was found in his vehicle submerged in the Des Plaines River in Rockdale. On July 2nd video showed his car slowly go into the river at the Brandon Road bridge which has been in the up position for maintenance. Rockdale Police Deputy Chief Rob Baikie says the cameras are only pointed to the river and not on the road. Video surveillance cameras only recorded Beard’s vehicle traveling at a slow rate of speed and go into the river.

Baikie says IDOT took measurements of the opening from the bottom of the bridge to the pavement at 65 inches, but does not know if the bridge was lowered following the accident.

WJOL measured the opening at about 5 feet which would suggest Beard’s vehicle would not clear the bottom of the bridge, yet no paint was found on the bridge. It’s unclear if the bridge was lowered following the discovery of the accident.

Meanwhile, Rockdale police spoke with IDOT to put cement barriers in front of the bridge.

Baikie says until the autopsy is completed, there is nothing to suggest foul play or an intentional act but a tragic accident.

Chicago police continue to investigate the missing person portion of this case, as Will County Coroner will take weeks to release the full autopsy report.