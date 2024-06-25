1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Rockford To Host IRONMAN Triathlons

June 25, 2024 4:43PM CDT
Florian Angert, of Germany, rides into the transition area at the end of the cycling segment of the Ironman World Championship Triathlon on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Rockford will host IRONMAN from 2025-2027. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Rockford will host the IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon over the next three years. The event will take place in the city from 2025 to 2027. This is the first time the IRONMAN will be held in Illinois. It will consist of a one-point-two-mile swim on the Rock River, a 56-mile bike loop through the area north of Rockford and a 13-point-one-mile run that will take runners from Davis Park on a two-loop journey on the east and west banks of the Rock River. The race is expected to generate upwards of 45-million-dollars in economic impact over three years.

