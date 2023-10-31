Roger Carlson: INNOCENT DAWN Opens at the USF Art Gallery

The University of St. Francis (USF) Art Gallery presents Roger Carlson: INNOCENT DAWN, which will run through November 30. In his series, INNOCENT DAWN, Carlson attempts to use imagery and words to create a visual understanding of eternity and an afterlife.

The USF Art Gallery is located at 25 E. Van Buren St. in downtown Joliet, and is open to the public every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on the exhibition or the USF Art Gallery, contact Jennifer Moore, gallery director, at [email protected].

About Roger Carlson

Artist Roger Carlson ‘06, combines both traditional and digital media to create reverse paintings on plexiglass. Carlson’s technique begins with creating digital artwork. The digital works are then painted using a reverse painting technique in which the image is painted on plexiglass using acrylic paint, spray paint, paint marker and ink.

: :

The University of St. Francis, in Joliet, Ill., serves close to 4,000 students nationwide and offers undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and certificate programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, nursing and social work. There are over 53,000 USF alumni across the globe. For information, call 800-735-7500 or visit stfrancis.edu.