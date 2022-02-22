Roger Ebert Center for Film Studies Coming To U of I

A center honoring Roger Ebert is coming to the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. The College of Media announced that the Roger Ebert Center for Film Studies will officially launch this year, with programming to begin in the fall. The center is being funded by donations worth more than five-million-dollars. Ebert is a University of Illinois journalism alumnus who went on to become a Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic for Chicago Sun-Times. He also co-hosted numerous televised movie review shows.