Roller Ball Candies Linked To Fatal Choking And Injury In Children

March 21, 2024 3:35PM CDT
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Candy treats that use roller balls to let kids eat sweet liquid have been linked to choking, including at least one death.

A federal safety agency says they should not be used.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that the candy’s rolling ball can dislodge and become trapped in a child’s throat.

The agency has issued recall announcements for multiple products. One was Cocco Candy Rolling Candy, which was linked to the death of a 7-year-old girl.

Another was Happiness USA Roller Ball Candy, which was tied to the choking and hospitalization of a 7-year-old boy.

