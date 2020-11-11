Romaine Lettuce Recalled Because of E. Coli
Tanimura & Antle romaine lettuce/courtesy FDA
Check that romaine lettuce in your fridge because it could make you sick. The FDA says the Tanimura and Antle brand packages of single head lettuce have been recalled because of possible E. coli contamination. It was sold at Walmart stores in 19 states and Puerto Rico. The packages have a “packed on” date of October 15th or 16th. The company noted in its voluntary recall that no illnesses have been reported, and it’s unlikely the product remains at retail stores.