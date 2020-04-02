Romeoville Announces Rebate Program
Romeoville Police/md
The Village of Romeoville has announced that they will be providing each household in the village with a $50 rebate. This will appear as a credit on the June water bill. A total of $600,000 will be given back to the community during this challenging time. Romeoville offered its first rebate program in 2011 in order to assist residents recovering from the Great Recession. This will be the largest assistance program in Romeoville’s history. It does not apply to commercial or industrial accounts. The credit will not be paid out in cash, but will remain on the account to apply against future water charges as applicable.