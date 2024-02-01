Romeoville Business Owner Makes Donation to Enhance VVSD STEM Programs

The generosity of Romeoville Mobil Owner and President Mohammed Qurashi continues in 2024 with a donation of $500 to science, technology, engineering, and math programs (STEM) in Valley View Community Unit School District 365U on behalf of the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program.

Beverly Skoff Elementary School is the 2024 beneficiary of ExxonMobil’s generosity and Qurashi’s dedication to supporting his community. He is the Owner and President of the Romeoville Mobil station located at 135th St. and Illinois Route 53. Skoff Elementary will use the money to help supplement the school’s STEM program and activities.

Skoff Elementary Principal Dr. Cheryl Lockard accepted the donation on behalf of Skoff students and staff saying, “We are grateful for Mohammed Qurashi’s never-ending commitment to our schools and our community. For 12 years in a row now, he has secured this grant for a VVSD school. This year’s grant will help Skoff further enhance the STEM offerings we provide for our students.”

The ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program seeks to create “aha” moments for students by providing STEM funds to schools all over the country. Since the inception of this national program, ExxonMobil has committed over $40 million to supporting STEM programs in schools.