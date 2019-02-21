Romeoville Elementary School Student Confirmed with Mumps

R.C. Hill Elementary School in Romeoville has alerted parents that the Will County Health Department has confirmed that a student has a case of mumps. The student has not attended classes for the last week and will not return to school until the WCHD has given them medical clearance. The school not aware of any other cases of mumps among the students at R.C. Hill or at any other school in the district. Anyone with questions is asked to reach out to their school directly.

Mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by the mumps virus. Mumps typically stats with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, and is followed by swelling of salivary glands. Mumps is easily spread when the person coughs, sneezes or talks.

The best way to prevent your child from getting mumps is to make sure they are up-to-date with their vaccinations.