Romeoville High School Marching Spartans Hosts Competition

The Romeoville High School Marching Spartans are excited to host their second annual Marching Spartan Classic on Saturday, Oct 6 at the RHS Stadium. This year’s competition will begin with the National Anthem at 1:50 PM sung by RHS’ Choral Singers and colors presented by the Romeoville High School Junior ROTC program. Sixteen bands will compete in Class 1A, Class 2A, and Class 3A. Individual awards will be presented for outstanding percussion, color guard, music general effect, and visual ensemble. A panel of judges will also score each class for a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd placement. RHS’ Marching Spartans will present its show titled “The Machine” in exhibition at the competition.

The Marching Spartan Classic will concurrently hold a Fall Percussion Showcase in the courtyard of Romeoville High School hosted by Midwest Percussion Cooperative (MPC). MPC is a non-for-profit educational organization that concentrates on the development of percussion performance skills among junior high and high school- age individuals and ensembles, as well as independent ensembles.

Schools participating in the standstill competition will be ranked1st, 2nd, and 3rd in their class. Come out and enjoy the band performance and support the marching arts!

The Marching Spartans, which also perform during RHS home football games, will return to competition on October 13, at the Providence Catholic High School Field Competition in New Lenox, IL and perform at Bands of America (BOA) Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN on Oct 19/20.

The Marching Spartans are under the direction of Clark Anderson and Adam Hill.

Romeoville High School Press Release