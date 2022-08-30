Romeoville HS Hosting Military Appreciation Night Friday, September 2

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Ceremonies will Honor Veterans Prior to Football Game vs. West Aurora HS

The Romeoville HS home football game on Fri. Sep. 2 vs. West Aurora HS will be Military Appreciation Night. To honor those who have served our country, all veterans will be given free

entry, a free meal ticket, and be recognized throughout the game.

Members of the Illinois National Guard will be on hand and prior to kickoff, a large garrison flag will be displayed on the field by the Romeoville HS United States Marine Corps JROTC during the playing of the Star- Spangled Banner. Festivities will begin at approximately 6:30 pm., prior to the kickoff of the varsity game.

US Army Sgt. Jerome Zdancewicz of Romeoville will be the special guest of honor. Sgt. Zdancewicz served in the Army 7th Calvary Regiment as a Special Forces Sergeant. He sustained injuries during combat while serving in Vietnam in 1969. The Army re-stationed him to Fort Sheridan, IL before he left the Army in 1970. This year, Sgt. Zdancewicz received his two Purple Hearts, 50 years after his service to our country. Sgt. Zdancewicz continues to serve other veterans and is also an active member of the local American Legion Post 52.

To further honor those who have served, the Romeoville HS football team will wear special military themed jerseys sponsored by the Illinois National Guard.