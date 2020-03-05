Romeoville Man Arrested By State Police on Child Pornography Charges
Matthew Ferrari (Photo Courtesy of the Illinois State Police)
Illinois State Police officials arrested 51-year-old Matthew P. Ferrari, of Romeoville, IL, for three counts of Possession of Child Pornography. ISP Investigators initiated an investigation after receiving information Ferrari was allegedly engaged in possessing child pornography. A thorough investigation ensued, and through the investigation, Investigators gathered evidence supporting the arrest. Ferrari was arrested on March 4, 2020, and was charged with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Ferrari is currently lodged at the Will County Jail pending a bond hearing. This investigation remains open and ongoing.