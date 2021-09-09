Romeoville Man Dies After Being Shot Inside A Vehicle

On September 8th, 2021 at approximately 10:05 p.m. Romeoville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Taylor Road west of Weber Road regarding a subject that had been shot. Officers responded to the area and were advised the vehicle had driven to the 1700 block of Autumn Woods Lane in Romeoville. Upon arrival Officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound in the front passenger area of the vehicle. Officers immediately began life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The male subject, Dennis E. Lee (age 24, Romeoville) was transported to Adventist Hospital in Bolingbrook where he was pronounced deceased. The gunshot that struck Lee was fired from inside the vehicle and the investigation is being conducted by the Romeoville Police Department Detective unit. This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Romeoville Police Department at (815)886-7219 and speak to an investigator.