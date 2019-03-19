Romeoville Man Gets Sentenced, Father’s Trial Is Next
By Monica DeSantis
|
Mar 19, 2019 @ 6:24 AM
WCSO/Adam Ballard

A 19-year old Romeoville man pled guilty to second degree murder this week for the 2014 baseball bat beating of a 55 year old man. Adam Ballard was sentenced to 10 years in prison but will get credit for time served. He’s been in jail since August of 2014. He’ll serve another 5 years and serve three years on parole. Meanwhile, his father also charged with first degree murder will have a pre-trail hearing scheduled for April 10th. Adam Ballard who was 15 at the time, broke into the car of the victim’s son.When the son tried to get his stuff back, a confrontation ensued. Adam Ballard and his dad Mark Ballard allegedly returned with friends and baseball bats. Fifty-five-year old Richard Pollack died after being beaten with a baseball bat.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Shorewood Police Investigating Home Invasions IDOT Delivers First Safety Measures Along I-80 With 6 Safety Signs Carl Sandburg Students Read to Rescue Animals Illinois To Finally Pay Home Care Worker Raises High Court Denies Resentencing For Jason Van Dyke FOP Accuses State’s Attorney Foxx Of Interfering In Smollett Probe
Comments