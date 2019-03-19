Romeoville Man Gets Sentenced, Father’s Trial Is Next

A 19-year old Romeoville man pled guilty to second degree murder this week for the 2014 baseball bat beating of a 55 year old man. Adam Ballard was sentenced to 10 years in prison but will get credit for time served. He’s been in jail since August of 2014. He’ll serve another 5 years and serve three years on parole. Meanwhile, his father also charged with first degree murder will have a pre-trail hearing scheduled for April 10th. Adam Ballard who was 15 at the time, broke into the car of the victim’s son.When the son tried to get his stuff back, a confrontation ensued. Adam Ballard and his dad Mark Ballard allegedly returned with friends and baseball bats. Fifty-five-year old Richard Pollack died after being beaten with a baseball bat.