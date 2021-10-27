Romeoville PD, Illinois State Police Issue Endangered Missing Person Advisory

At the request of Romeoville Police Department, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Romeoville Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Qassem Alshowh, who is a 45 year old white male, who is 6 foot tall and weighs 197 pounds. Qassem has black hair and green eyes. He was last seen at 704 Saybrook Court at 10:00am on September 23rd. Qassem was driving a gray 2019 Kia Forte with New York license plate JJJ2014. Qassem is possibly in the Harvey, IL area. Mr. Alshowh has a condition that places him in danger. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Qassem Alshowh should contact the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-7219 or contact 911.