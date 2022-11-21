Romeoville Police Department Arrive Safely This Thanksgiving: Buckle Up

Diverging Diamond at I-55 and Weber Road

As millions of motorists hit the road to celebrate Thanksgiving, Illinois law enforcement will be working around the clock to make sure holiday travelers are buckled up and driving safely. The Romeoville Police Department is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket.”

The goal of this high-visibility effort is to reduce motor vehicle crashes and the resulting injuries and fatalities. Correct seat-belt use is the most effective way to protect vehicle occupants. According to IDOT, the statewide seat-belt usage rate is at 93%.

“Wearing your seat belt is second nature for most,” said Sergeant Brian McClellan. “We’re looking for the 7% of Illinois motorists who skip this lifesaving step.”

Drivers and passengers can expect a ticket from the Romeoville Police Department if they are spotted without a seat belt. Stepped-up patrols and seat belt enforcement zones will be seen throughout Romeoville and the state Nov. 18-28.

If you’ll be celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances, please remember:

 Plan for a sober ride home before you go out.

 If you’ve been drinking or using marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, or call a family member to get you home safely.

 Use your favorite ride-share service, such as Uber or Lyft, or use public transportation.

 If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.

 Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is the best defense against an impaired driver.

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.