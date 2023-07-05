1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Romeoville Police Department releases Independence Day enforcement numbers

July 5, 2023 10:06AM CDT
The Romeoville Police Department issued nine seat belt citations during the recent Independence Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns. The Romeoville Police Department also issued eleven speeding citations, 18 other various citations, made one arrest for driving while license revoked and made one arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

The Romeoville Police Department joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies to get drunk and drugged drivers off our roads, encourage seat belt use, and enforce speeding and other traffic laws. The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities including a media campaign titled, “It’s Not a Game.”

The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

