Romeoville Police Department Releases Thanksgiving Enforcement Numbers

Dec 3, 2020 @ 4:02pm
Romeoville Police/md

The Romeoville Police Department issued 10 seat belt and child safety seat citations and 6 cellphone citations during the recent Thanksgiving enforcement effort.

Romeoville Police Department also took the following enforcement actions.
– One felony arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance
– One arrest for suspended/revoked license
– Two citations issued for no insurance

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this effort to reduce highway fatalities by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more people buckled up. The enforcement campaign took place from Nov. 20-30. During the mobilization, extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur. The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.

