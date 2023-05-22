1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Romeoville Police Department Will Conduct Roadside Safety Checks This Memorial Day Weekend

May 22, 2023 5:16AM CDT
The Romeoville Police Department announced they will be carrying out roadside safety checks in the village on Friday, May 26th, heading into the Memorial Day weekend. The checks are intended to promote the safety and well-being of the motoring public and serve as a deterrent to those who might violate laws pertaining to the safe operation of a vehicle.

Police will be checking for people who are driving with defective equipment, without a valid license or permit, without proof of insurance, without seat belts or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Checks will be conducted “at locations and during those hours which will provide the maximum opportunity for the detection and apprehension of motorists who drive under the influence of alcohol or other substances.”

