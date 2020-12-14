Romeoville Police Department’s K9 Rood to Get Donation of Body Armor
Romeoville Police Department’s K9 Rood will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Rood’s vest is sponsored by Jay and Carol Brickles of Green Valley, AZ and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,101 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.