Romeoville Police To Host Gun Buyback Program

The Romeoville Police Department will be conducting a “Gun Buy-Back” Program where persons can turn in their weapons; No Questions Asked and without penalty. Police officers across the country see many instances where suspects, particularly juveniles, commit a crime with an older weapon that the rightful owner no longer uses or has forgotten about or was previously owned by someone who is now deceased or has left the home. Our goal is to reduce the amount of firearms within our community that fall into this category.

We are encouraging residents who have unwanted weapons in their home to turn them in on Saturday April 29, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Romeoville Police Department’s West entrance 1050 W. Romeo Rd.

$60 cash will be paid on the spot for each weapon turned in. Ammunition may be turned in as well; however, there will be no payment to individuals turning in ammunition only.

Weapons should be unloaded and placed in a bag or other container and transported in the trunk or rear area of your vehicle. If you are unfamiliar with weapons, do not try to unload it or tamper with it in any way. Persons wishing to participate in the program, but do not have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (F.O.I.D.) will be given amnesty during transport provided they travel in a direct route from their home to the drop off point. Once you arrive at the site, an officer will take possession of your weapon and no questions will be asked of the person turning in the weapon(s).

If you want to turn in a weapon but have no transportation or you prefer a police officer transport your weapon(s), contact the Police Department and assistance will be provided on a case-by-case basis. If you have any further questions about the program, please contact Sergeant Matthew Nelson at 815-886-7215.