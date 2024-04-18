Romeoville Rolls Out New Property Tax Rebate Program

The Romeoville Village Board has authorized a Property Tax Rebate program for the upcoming fiscal year. This program will allow owners of residential property within the municipal boundaries of the Village of Romeoville to apply for a rebate. Qualifying applicants will receive a $75 rebate towards the village portion of their property tax bill. The application period will run from September 4 through December 1 of 2024.

To determine if you qualify for a refund, complete the application on www.romeoville.org this fall and attach a copy of your 2023 property tax bill. All applications are subject to approval and only owner-occupied properties are eligible. Commercial and rental properties are not eligible.

Those who are approved for a tax rebate will be refunded $75 by January 2025 via a check or a credit on their water bill. The Village of Romeoville only accounts for approximately 10 percent of a typical property tax bill with the remainder being comprised of other taxing bodies. For any questions about this fall’s tax rebate program, please call the Finance Department at 815-886-5257.