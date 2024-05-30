Route 53 at Emerald Drive To Close For Over Two Months Beginning May 31st

As part of the next phase of construction for the installation of new traffic signals on Route 53 at Emerald Drive in Joliet, traffic control and safety measures including a detour will be established beginning, Friday, May 31, 2024, closing Emerald Drive at Route 53 for approximately ten weeks.

All Emerald Drive traffic will be detoured to Laraway Road and Cashel Lane to access the businesses on Emerald Drive.